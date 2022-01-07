Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 19.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 33,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $259.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

