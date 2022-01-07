Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 117.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $18.72 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

