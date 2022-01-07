Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CNTB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,795 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Connect Biopharma by 286.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

