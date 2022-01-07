Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.