Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by Argus from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.38.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.63. 44,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

