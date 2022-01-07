Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $290.00 at Argus

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by Argus from $272.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.38.
Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.63. 44,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
