Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

STZ opened at $244.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

