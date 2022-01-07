Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

