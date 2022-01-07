Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $155,228,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $362.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $298.59 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

