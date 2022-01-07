Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $263,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.32. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.09 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.