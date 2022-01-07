Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

