Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.50 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

