Contrasting Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) and Innovate (NYSE:VATE)

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Innovate and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Innovate and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate $1.01 billion 0.29 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.25 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovate and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altimar Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Innovate.

Summary

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II beats Innovate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

