Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

