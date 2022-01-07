Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $495.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $451.50.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.73 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $354.07 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.65. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

