Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Copart were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $7,710,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Copart by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,086,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 39,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Copart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of CPRT opened at $141.51 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.