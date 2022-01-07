Cornichon (CORN) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.10 million and $4,936.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061046 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00074604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.86 or 0.07569280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.75 or 0.99892830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,878,313 coins and its circulating supply is 15,636,465 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

