Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.