Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,644,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

