Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

