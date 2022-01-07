Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $374,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.15.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

