Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Increased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $549.92 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.15.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

