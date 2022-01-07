Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BASE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

