Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $44.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $26.16. 338,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

