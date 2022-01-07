Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) versus Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Critical Review

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Creative Learning alerts:

14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creative Learning and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Learning and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.71 $620,000.00 N/A N/A Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.72 -$8.86 million N/A N/A

Creative Learning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creative Learning and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.13%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.