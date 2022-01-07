Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group stock remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 305.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 369,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 434,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

