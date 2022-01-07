Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

