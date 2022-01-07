Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

DHY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,303. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

