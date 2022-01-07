Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 7.6% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.10. 341,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,382,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.