Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 7.6% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.10. 341,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,382,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

