Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE CPG opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

