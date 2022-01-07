Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.94.

CPG stock opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$7.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

