Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.55

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and traded as low as $8.40. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 6,133 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.