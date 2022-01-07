Critical Review: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.09 $79.60 million $0.62 30.03 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 9.76% 1.87% 1.11% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.70%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.