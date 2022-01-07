Critical Survey: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) versus Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.00 -$7.25 million $0.01 2.75 Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.74 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -40.92

ImageWare Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImageWare Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $146.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Bandwidth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

