Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.39 and last traded at $193.82. 20,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,765,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.83.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

