Crowns (CWS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

