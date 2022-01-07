Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $52.98

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.98, but opened at $51.30. Cryoport shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1,461 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock worth $51,649,822. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

