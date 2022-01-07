Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) were down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54. Approximately 18,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 419,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 4.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

