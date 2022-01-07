CryptoZoon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.89 or 0.07512311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,232.43 or 1.01462692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007844 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 770,717,385 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

