Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowers Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,022 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited comprises 3.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned 0.54% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

