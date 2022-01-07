CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in December

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,312.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $78.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

