Cubiex (CBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,482.69

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Cubiex has a market cap of $159,482.69 and $274.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

