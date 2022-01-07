Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

