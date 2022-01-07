Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.41

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 137841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 19,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $489,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $775,030. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 29,459.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 295,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.