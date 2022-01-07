CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $102.59 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.