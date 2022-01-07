CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0024

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 32% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $7,134.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.