Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.71.

CYXT stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

