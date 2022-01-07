Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.09. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2,785 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

