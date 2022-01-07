D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Billion

Analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $6.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the lowest is $6.54 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $33.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $40.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

DHI stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.