DA Davidson Trims Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price to $255.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $266.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $230.20. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.
In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $183,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
