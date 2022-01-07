DA Davidson Trims Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price to $255.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $266.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $5.40 on Friday, reaching $230.20. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.69 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

