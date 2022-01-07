Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

